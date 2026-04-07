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Home / Haryana / Cow smuggling racket mastermind held after exchange of fire in Haryana's Indri

Cow smuggling racket mastermind held after exchange of fire in Haryana's Indri

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:01 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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The injured mastermind being shifted to a hospital.
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In a brief exchange of fire near the Western Yamuna Canal in Indri on Monday night, a team of CIA-1 police arrested a man allegedly involved in cow smuggling, slaughter and the sale of beef.

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The accused has been identified as Nakim of Rana Majra village in Panipat. He sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be out of danger. According to the police, he is the mastermind behind a cow trafficking, slaughter and beef-selling racket. He is also believed to be responsible for dumping cattle heads and carcasses in the Western Yamuna Canal and the Dhanaura escape in the Indri area last month. The incident had triggered widespread resentment and anger among locals, who staged protests twice demanding the arrest of all those involved in cow slaughter.

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Four accused — Azam, Nawab, and Shehzad (brothers from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh), and Chand Bagri of Babain, Kurukshetra — had already been arrested in the case. Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya, along with two DSPs — Rajiv Kumar and Satish Gautam — and forensic experts, visited the crime scene. Giving details, CIA-1 in-charge Inspector Sandeep Singh said they had received a tip-off that Nakim, along with an accomplice, was collecting cattle in Indri. When the police team intercepted them and asked them to surrender, the accused opened fire, narrowly missing the officers. A bullet struck the police vehicle, but no injuries were reported. While one accused was arrested, his accomplice managed to escape. Singh said that efforts were underway to trace the absconding accomplice and ensure strict action against all those involved.

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He revealed that the gang’s modus operandi involved picking up stray cattle or those near markets, slaughtering them along canal embankments and selling the meat. To conceal their identity, they dumped cattle heads and body parts into the canal. The racket came to light last month when over 20 cattle heads and body parts were found in the Western Yamuna Canal and the Dhanaura escape between March 17 and 21, sparking outrage among locals and cow activists. The incident led to highway blockades and a panchayat at the Indri Rest House, where villagers issued a two-day ultimatum to the police for swift arrests.

Acting on SP Bijarniya’s directions, CIA-1, CIA-2, and CIA-3 teams jointly worked on the FIR registered at the Indri police station.

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