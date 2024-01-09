Cow vigilante Bajrangi’s brother succumbs to burns after 25 days

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 8

The younger brother of cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, Mahesh Kumar (45), reportedly succumbed to his injuries in AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday. He had suffered 60 per cent burns in an incident that took place on December 13 here.

Bajrangi revealed about his death though a Facebook post. However, the police are yet to confirm the information. Bajrangi had alleged that his brother was set on fire by some miscreants. The police are yet to find an evidence regarding the allegations made in the FIR.

Mahesh, after battling his injuries for around 25 days, went into coma three days ago. Though a probe into the incident had been initiated, the police are yet to submit the final report. Citing lack of police action in the case, Bajrangi had threatened them that he would self-immolate if not granted justice within two weeks. The police had booked a case against six persons under various sections. However, no arrest has been made so far.

“The police are looking for the evidences required to match the charges made in the FIR,” said a police official. He said nothing conclusive could be said at that point of time regarding the attack which left the victim severely injured on the night of December 13. The Faridabad Commissioner of Police had announced the setting up of an SIT on December 15 to probe the case.

It must be recalled that Bittu Bajrangi, a right wing activist, was named as one of the suspects in the Nuh violence. Meanwhile, Police Department spokesperson Sube Singh said they have not received any confirmed report about his death.

