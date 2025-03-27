Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi booked for hate speech in Faridabad

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the Nuh violence case, has come under the police radar once again over his controversial antics. This time, he announced a reward for the person who brings the severed neck of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. After Bittu released this statement on social media, the Faridabad police swung into action and an FIR was registered against Bittu under various sections at the Saran police station on Monday.

According to the police, Bittu Bajrangi posted a video containing provocative statements on Facebook. In the video, Bajrangi can be purportedly seen appealing to all Hindu brothers that whoever severs the neck of SP party leader MP Ramjilal Suman, will be given a suitable reward by the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force. Bittu Bajrangi is the national president of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force and when this post went viral on Facebook, it reached the police officials.

The video was sent via WhatsApp to the official number of inspector Krishan Kumar, the SHO of Saran police station. The SHO filed a complaint against Bittu Bajrangi for hurting the religious sentiments.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered against Bittu Bajrangi, alias Rajkumar Panchal, under Sections 196 (penalises actions or speech that promote disharmony, enmity, or hatred between groups based on religion, aiming to maintain social harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that insult the religious beliefs of a class) of the BNS at Saran police station.

“The matter is under investigation and the accused will be arrested soon”, said Yashpal, a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.