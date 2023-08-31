Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was finally granted bail by a Nuh court on Wednesday. He was arrested on August 15 in connection with communal clashes that erupted in Nuh district on July 31 and was in jail since then.

Bajrangi, alias Rajkumar, was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him at the Nuh Sadar police station based on a complaint by ASP Usha Kundu. He was arrested after questioning and was sent to14-day judicial custody at Neemka jail in Faridabad. During one-day police remand, eight swords were recovered from Bajrangi’s possession, the police said.

The police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Tauru for questioning.

Earlier, On August 1, an FIR was registered by the Faridabad police against Bittu Bajrangi over a viral video where he was seen in saffron attire with a song playing in the background with lyrics that threatened. He was then arrested by the Faridabad police and was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

In the case of Sadar police station, he was sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the police. On August 25, he had applied for bail in a city court but the court rejected his bail application. On Wednesday, after hearing on his bail application, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Nuh, Sandeep Kumar, granted bail to Bajrangi. Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar confirmed that Bittu Bajrangi was granted bail today by a Nuh court.

#Gurugram #Nuh