Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 12
The Haryana police reportedly detained cow vigilante Monu Manesar from Manesar in Gurugram district on Tuesday.
He was detained while passing through a local market.
A member of the Bajrang Dal, Manesar was booked as a co-accused in February for allegedly killing two men in Rajasthan.
He was also allegedly instrumental in orchestrating violence in Nuh.
The Haryana police is likely to hand him over to the Rajasthan police but no official confirmation has come out from the local police so far.
Further details are awaited.
