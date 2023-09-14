'Cow vigilante' Monu Manesar to be produced in Rajasthan court today

PTI

Jaipur, September 14

Police in Rajasthan will produce suspected cow vigilante Monu Manesar in a court again on Thursday in connection with the killing of two Muslim men from the state whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February, officials said.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said during his two-day interrogation, Monu revealed that he was in touch with arrested accused Rinku and the duo had spoken on the phone before and after the kidnapping of Nasir and Junaid, the victims.

The official said Monu Manesar was involved in the crime, but whether he was the mastermind is being probed.

"The two-day police remand of Monu Manesar ends on Thursday. He will be produced in the court during the day. If there is a need for further interrogation, his remand will be sought from the court," Deeg SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay told PTI.

Monu -- booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh -- was nabbed on Tuesday.

#Bhiwani #Rajasthan