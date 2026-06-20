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Home / Haryana / CPI(M) to hold ‘Akrosh March’ in Rohtak over public issues

CPI(M) to hold ‘Akrosh March’ in Rohtak over public issues

To ensure good participation in the protest, the party leaders are carrying out a public contact programme and inviting them to join the agitation

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 06:34 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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CPI(M) leaders hold meeting under its public outreach programme in Rohtak in connection with the Akrosh protest. Tribune photo
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The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will organise an ‘Akrosh March’ in the city on June 23 to protest against rising inflation and various civic issues faced by residents. The protesters will assemble at Chhotu Ram Chowk, from where the march will proceed to Gohana Adda in the city.

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To ensure good participation in the protest, the party leaders are carrying out a public contact programme and inviting them to join the agitation to mount pressure on the state government to resolve their grievances.

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“The continuous rise in prices of essential commodities has made life difficult for common people. Despite a decline in international crude oil and gas prices, consumers in the country have not received any relief and demanded an immediate reduction in fuel prices,” said Dr Jagmati Sangwan, in-charge of the Rohtak city committee of the CPI(M).

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She maintained that they were also raising concerns over civic amenities in Rohtak city. “Residents in several colonies have been facing a shortage of clean drinking water, with many areas receiving irregular supply for only around 20-30 minutes a day, following which residents are forced to install submersible pumps, increasing their financial burden and affecting groundwater resources,” said Jagmati.

She highlighted issues related to poor sanitation, garbage accumulation in streets, shortage of sanitation workers, increasing health risks during summer and lack of preparedness ahead of the monsoon season due to incomplete drain cleaning.

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Jagmati further raised concerns over high pollution levels in the city, non-functional parking facilities on Quila Road despite infrastructure being developed and alleged shortcomings in the fire services department, citing the recent fire incident at D-Park where, according to the party, inadequate resources caused difficulties in controlling the situation.

As part of its campaign, the party has been conducting public outreach programmes, distributing pamphlets and organising meetings in different localities. Meetings were recently held with residents of Jasbir Colony and Basant Vihar, while pamphlets were distributed at Sheela Bypass Market.

The campaign is being led by the party district secretary Satbir Singh while other party leaders said the upcoming protest march would highlight public grievances and press the administration to address these issues.

Meanwhile, the party has also criticised the government over oil imports, stating that India should continue purchasing cheaper oil from Russia without coming under pressure from any other country.

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