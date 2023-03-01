CPM leaders meet coach

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, February 28

A delegation of CPM leaders led by its state secretary Surendra Malik today met woman junior coach, who had accused minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, at her native village in the district to know about her well-being.

She came to the village yesterday from Panchkula. She was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, four days ago after she had stomach pain. Her test reports are yet to come. The CPM leaders sought a probe into the matter.