The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will organise an ‘Akrosh March’ in Rohtak on June 23 to protest against rising inflation and a range of civic issues affecting residents.

Advertisement

Protesters will assemble at Chhotu Ram Chowk before marching to Gohana Adda. Party leaders have launched a public outreach campaign to encourage participation and build pressure on the state government to address residents’ grievances.

Advertisement

“The continuous rise in prices of essential commodities has made life difficult for common people,” said Dr Jagmati Sangwan, in-charge of the CPI(M)’s Rohtak city committee.

Advertisement

Despite a decline in international crude oil and gas prices, consumers in India have not received any relief, she said, demanding an immediate reduction in fuel prices.

The party is also highlighting concerns over civic amenities in Rohtak. According to Jagmati, residents in several colonies are facing a shortage of clean drinking water, with many areas receiving an irregular supply for only 20 to 30 minutes a day.

Advertisement

“As a result, residents are being forced to install submersible pumps, increasing their financial burden and affecting groundwater resources,” she said.

Jagmati also pointed to poor sanitation, garbage accumulation on streets, a shortage of sanitation workers and growing health risks during the summer. She further alleged that incomplete cleaning of drains has left the city inadequately prepared for the monsoon season.

She also raised concerns over high pollution levels, non-functional parking facilities on Quila Road despite the development of infrastructure, and shortcomings in the fire services department. Referring to the recent fire incident at D-Park, she alleged that inadequate resources hampered efforts to control the blaze.

As part of its campaign ahead of the march, the CPI(M) has been conducting public outreach programmes, distributing pamphlets and holding meetings in different localities. Meetings were recently organised with residents of Jasbir Colony and Basant Vihar, while pamphlets were distributed at Sheela Bypass Market.

The campaign is being led by district secretary Comrade Satbir Singh. Other party leaders said the protest march would highlight public grievances and press the administration to address the issues raised by residents.

The party has also criticised the government over oil imports, saying India should continue purchasing cheaper oil from Russia without coming under pressure from any other country.