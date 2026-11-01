Crack down on traffic rules violators: Karnal police issue 82 challans and impound 18 vehicles at Bastara toll plaza

In a major crackdown on traffic rules violators, the Karnal police have launched a special drive at Bastara toll plaza on Sunday and issued 82 challans and impounded 18 vehicles. As per the police officials, the purpose behind this special drive is to ensure road safety and curb traffic violations.

The drive was conducted by Traffic and Highways police and City Traffic Police on the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP), Karan Goel.

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Giving details, the spokesperson said the violations included 21 cases of missing number plates, 30 without valid pollution certificates, 14 without insurance, 12 without seat belts and three without helmets. Challans were also issued for black films, faulty number plates, driving without a licence, unauthorised lights, triple riding and other violations.

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Police urged commuters to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and seat belts, and carry valid vehicle documents to ensure their own safety and that of others.

Police officials also appealed to commuters to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) installed on their vehicles as per the prescribed standards as strict enforcement drive has been started from November 1 with particular attention to vehicles running without number plates, those fitted with non-standard plates and cases involving tampering with or concealing registration numbers.