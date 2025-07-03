Crackdown begins in registry scam, over 100 officials face chargesheet

In a major crackdown, the Haryana Government is likely to chargesheet over 100 revenue officials — including District Revenue Officers, Tehsildars, and Naib Tehsildars — in connection with a large-scale registry scam that unfolded during the tenure of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

The alleged violations are linked to the unauthorised registration of sale and lease deeds without mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the District Town Planner (DTP), a requirement under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. This section is meant to curb unauthorised colonies and haphazard development.

Initial action was taken in June 2020, when three Sub-Registrars and five Joint Sub-Registrars in Gurugram district were chargesheeted. Subsequently, six FIRs were also registered. Based on preliminary inquiries, the state government directed all Divisional Commissioners to investigate violations in their jurisdictions.

The Divisional Commissioners’ reports revealed widespread irregularities, where many Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars had registered land instruments without obtaining NOCs, especially in notified areas.

On March 15, 2022, Dushyant Chautala told the Haryana Vidhan Sabha that violations were found in 64,577 property deeds, registered between March 4, 2017, and August 13, 2021. Of these, 21,716 were in Gurugram Division, 18,358 in Faridabad, 10,849 in Rohtak, 9,774 in Karnal, 2,864 in Ambala, and 1,016 in Hisar. Out of these, 8,182 deeds were related to Karnal district and 14,873 deeds to Gurugram district.

The government initially sought explanations from 133 Sub-Registrars and 97 Joint Sub-Registrars but disciplinary proceedings were put on hold.

Chautala also revealed that disciplinary action was ordered against 156 registration clerks and 381 patwaris, who failed to scrutinise documents, enabling large-scale violations.

According to sources, officials responsible for numerous illegal registries will be chargesheeted under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016, inviting major penalties. Those with fewer violations will face minor penalties under Rule 8.