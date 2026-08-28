Crackdown in Gurugram colonies, 1,319 notices issued for violations

The Town and Country Planning Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and the misuse of land in licensed colonies. So far, the department has issued 1,319 show-cause notices and 662 restoration orders, and operations to demolish structures and seal properties are underway in several areas.

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According to data shared by the enforcement office, the action is no longer limited to DLF colonies. Major colonies such as Sushant Lok, South City, RD City and Vatika are also under scrutiny.

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The highest number of notices—538—have been issued in South City. Of these, 230 cases relate to violations of commercial and residential regulations, while 308 involve residential violations. The department has also issued 662 restoration orders, directing property owners to remove unauthorised alterations and restore buildings to their original state in accordance with approved plans and regulations.

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The department’s enforcement actions cover issues such as illegal construction, rooms or other structures built in stilt parking areas, encroachment on setback areas and public road land, and the operation of commercial activities in residential houses without authorisation.

“If the violations are not remedied, action will be taken to seal the property and demolish the illegal construction, as per the regulations,” said Amit Madholia, DTPE, Town Planning, Gurugram.