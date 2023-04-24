Crackdown on illegal hookah bars in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 23

In a special drive to get information about the hotels, restaurants and cafes serving hookah to their customers illegally, raids were conducted in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts under the Ambala range last night.

During the raids, a cafe was found serving hookah in Kurukshetra.

The raids were conducted on the directions of the IG Ambala range, Sibash Kabiraj. In Ambala, 26 teams conducted raids at 65 hotels, in Yamunanagar six teams conducted raids at 17 hotels and restaurants, while in Kurukshetra six teams conducted raids at four hotel and cafes.

During the raid in Kurukshetra, the raiding party seized two hookahs, boxes of hookah flavours, three packets of hookah pipes and a box of coal.

A case was registered under Sections 4 and 5 of COTPA Act and 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC at the Thanesar city police station against manager Gorav Kumar, the manager, who was arrested by the CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police and later released on bail.

IG Kabiraj said the trend of hookah smoking was increasing rapidly among the youth due to which they were becoming victims of intoxicants. Strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal activities, he added.