DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Crackdown on illegal mining in Charkhi Dadri

Crackdown on illegal mining in Charkhi Dadri

The Mines and Geology Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining in Charkhi Dadri district. A high-level team, comprising senior officers from the head office in Chandigarh, conducted surprise inspections at multiple mining and crusher sites to curb unauthorised...
article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:45 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles carrying minerals being checked in Charkhi Dadri district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Mines and Geology Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining in Charkhi Dadri district. A high-level team, comprising senior officers from the head office in Chandigarh, conducted surprise inspections at multiple mining and crusher sites to curb unauthorised activities.

During the extensive drive, officials checked 432 mineral transportation vehicles at various locations. “Six vehicles were found involved in illegal mining and unauthorised transportation of minerals. These have been seized, and the police will take further necessary action,” said state Geologist Deepak Hooda, who led the inspection team.

The team, which included Assistant Mining Engineer Rajesh Sangwan, Mining Officer Om Dutt, and Surveyor Mohit, actively monitored mining zones. Hooda said the crackdown followed complaints and directives from Director General KM Pandurang.

Advertisement

“We detected irregularities by some crusher owners and mining contractors. A detailed report on these violations will be submitted to the Director General and strict action will be taken in accordance with legal provisions,” Hooda added.

Officials confirmed that inspections will continue to ensure compliance and deter illegal mining. Vehicles with a valid e-ravana permit — required for legal mineral transport — are allowed to operate. However, two tractors were impounded for lack of proper documentation, while another vehicle was referred to the enforcement wing for further action.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper