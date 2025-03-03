The Mines and Geology Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining in Charkhi Dadri district. A high-level team, comprising senior officers from the head office in Chandigarh, conducted surprise inspections at multiple mining and crusher sites to curb unauthorised activities.

During the extensive drive, officials checked 432 mineral transportation vehicles at various locations. “Six vehicles were found involved in illegal mining and unauthorised transportation of minerals. These have been seized, and the police will take further necessary action,” said state Geologist Deepak Hooda, who led the inspection team.

The team, which included Assistant Mining Engineer Rajesh Sangwan, Mining Officer Om Dutt, and Surveyor Mohit, actively monitored mining zones. Hooda said the crackdown followed complaints and directives from Director General KM Pandurang.

“We detected irregularities by some crusher owners and mining contractors. A detailed report on these violations will be submitted to the Director General and strict action will be taken in accordance with legal provisions,” Hooda added.

Officials confirmed that inspections will continue to ensure compliance and deter illegal mining. Vehicles with a valid e-ravana permit — required for legal mineral transport — are allowed to operate. However, two tractors were impounded for lack of proper documentation, while another vehicle was referred to the enforcement wing for further action.