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Home / Haryana / Crackdown on illegal mining intensifies in Yamunanagar

Crackdown on illegal mining intensifies in Yamunanagar

Authorities impound tractor-trailer, impose Rs 15L fine in three days

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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A mobile mining team impounds a tipper in Yamunanagar. FILE photo
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A mobile mining team has impounded a tractor-trolley and three tippers allegedly involved in illegal mining in Yamunanagar district over the past three days.

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Working under the supervision of Vyaspur SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, the mobile mining team has also imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on the impounded vehicles.

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“As per the orders of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, the teams of the district administration and the Mines and Geology Department are taking strict action against illegal mining. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Director General of the mining department, KM Pandurang, is personally monitoring the department’s activities,” said SDM Jaspal Singh Gill.

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He said the district administration was vigilant in preventing illegal mining and was keeping a close watch on sites where such activities take place.

“Intensive checking campaigns are being conducted continuously in the district to curb illegal mining and the unlawful transportation of minerals. In addition to the mining department, officials from departments associated with the district task force are also actively monitoring this campaign in the field with the assistance of the police,” said Gill.

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He added round-the-clock checking was being carried out at all checkpoints across the district.

“The checking will continue,” said SDM Jaspal Singh Gill.

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