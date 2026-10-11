Crackdown on illegal plastic waste burning in Bahadurgarh; FIR lodged

The Regional Office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in Bahadurgarh has got an FIR registered against a landowner and seven other persons allegedly involved in the illegal dumping and burning of plastic and PVC waste at Mandothi village in the Bahadurgarh area.

Acting on a complaint received in this respect, Sunil Sheoran, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Bahadurgarh, along with the Field Officer concerned, inspected the site on Friday. During the inspection, instances of illegal dumping and open burning of plastic and PVC waste were observed near a gaushala in Mandothi.

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The inspection covered two locations identified through GPS coordinates. Four vehicles bearing Delhi registration numbers were also identified in connection with the incident.

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In a related development, a police raid conducted during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday resulted in the apprehension of seven individuals and the impounding of two vehicles in connection with the alleged illegal activities. Sunil Sheoran said the illegal dumping and open burning of plastic and PVC waste contributed significantly to air pollution and posed serious risk to public health and the environment.

He emphasised that the board remained committed to preventing such violations and that strict action would continue to be taken against those found involved in such activities, in accordance with the applicable environmental laws.