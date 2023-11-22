Crackdown on sale of illegal liquor continues

Chandigarh November 21
The Haryana Police’s campaign against illicit liquor remains in full force, with stringent measures implemented daily to apprehend individuals involved in the unauthorised sale of liquor. From November 11 to 20, a staggering 444 FIRs were filed, resulting in the arrest of 436 individuals.
