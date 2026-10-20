Crafted by Muslim artistes, 75-ft Ravana to turn heads in Karnal

For more than two decades, a Muslim family from Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has been keeping one of Karnal’s most cherished Dasehra traditions alive. Over 20 members of the family, led by Amjad and Arshad, travel to Karnal every year to make towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, which go up in flames on Dasehra. Earlier, their father used to come to make these effigies with family members when both Amjad and Arshad were in their childhood.

As per the artistes, this year, their creation has an extra twist. They have prepared a 75 ft Ravana, and he would not simply stand tall, but his neck will turn so that the demon king appears to look around at the crowds gathered to watch his defeat.

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“On Dasehra, Ravana will turn and look at the people who have come to see him. That will be the centre of attraction,” said Amjad, the lead craftsman.

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The family members start work nearly a month and a half in advance. This season, they started right after Janmashtami. They build effigies not only for Karnal’s Sector 4 celebrations but also for 17–18 other locations, a work that keeps them busy for 45 to 60 days every year.

Amjad, who learned the craft from his father, said, “There is no question of religion here. A person’s work is his ‘karma’. We learned this from our father. Whoever does good work, people will come to him naturally. People from far away still approach us to make these effigies.”

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For two decades, the family has returned to Karnal season after season. Other relatives join them when extra hands are needed. On October 20, when the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna are set on fire amid spectacular fireworks, thousands from Karnal and neighbouring districts are expected to throng the grounds.

Meanwhile, the Dasehra mela committee claimed that they have made all arrangements for the grand celebrations.