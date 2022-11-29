Craftsmen at Brahma Sarovar expect brisk business this week

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, November 28

Brahma Sarovar is abuzz with various activities and is drawing huge crowds from different parts of the country in the wake of the Saras and Craft Fair as part of International Gita Mahotsav-2022.

Around 230 craftsmen from over 20 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, have reached here to showcase art of their respective states. The visitors were seen buying Kashmiri shawls, wooden items, artificial flowers, bamboo craft items, handloom products and paintings. Folk artistes from different states have also been performing entertaining at the sarovar. The fair will conclude on December 6.

The craftsmen said they were hoping a brisk business in the last leg of the fair as with the main events had been scheduled from Tuesday onwards.

Mohammad Kaif, who has reached with carpets from Benaras, said, “We have been coming here for the last seven years. This year, the business has been sluggish so far as the number of visitors is gradually increasing. We are expecting good business over the next one week as a large number of buyers tend to purchase during the last days.”

Azad, who has reached with bamboo craft items from Assam, said, “The crowd is good but the business has not been that good compared to the last year. However, we have an experience of the mahotsav and are expecting better business in the coming week.”

Rayees, who has reached with shawls from Kashmir, said, “We are getting a good response like previous years and are expecting the sales to go up during the last days.”

One of the stone dust painters, Nisha from Faridabad, said, “This is my first ever visit to Gita Mahotsav and art is attracting a large number of people but the sales have not been that good. The stone dust paintings are time-consuming and costlier, ranging between Rs 400 and Rs 5 lakh. It took around 2 years to prepare the costliest painting.”