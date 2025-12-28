Crash in potato prices hits farmers; BKU urges govt to cut losses

The BKU (Charuni) has requested the state government to protect potato farmers from losses as they have not been able to get remunerative prices for their produce. The union has threatened to launch an agitation if steps were not taken in time.

After "The Tribune" highlighted the plight of potato farmers, the union sent a letter to CM Nayab Singh Saini, in which BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh stated that white-skin potato had been fetching poor prices in the market, causing losses to the farmers.

“A crash in the potato prices has been observed in the markets. Farmers, especially those who had grown white-skin potato, are getting Rs 180-480 a quintal, which is far less than the cost of production. The red-skin potato has been fetching Rs 500-775 a quintal. The red-skin and diamond varieties are special varieties, just like basmati variety in paddy crop. They fetch higher prices,” said Gurnam Singh.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY), the government compensated the farmers in case the produce was sold below the secured prices, he said. The secured price for potato was Rs 600 a quintal.

"Due to the higher prices of red-skin and diamond varieties, the average price of the potato crop remains on the higher side, and the farmers who had grown the white-skin variety don’t get adequate compensation under the yojana," he claimed.

“It is a grave injustice.... We demand that the secured price for potato should be increased to Rs 800 a quintal; verification of the crop registered on the MFMB portal should be completed at the earliest; and separate prices/averages should be determined for red and white potatoes. The price difference compensation should be calculated based on the actual market selling price. All the farmers who have sold their produce below the secured price should get the benefits of the BBY," he said.

Union spokesman and potato farmer Rakesh Bains said, “Due to poor prices, fungal disease, and expenses related to labour, storage and transportation, the farmers are suffering losses. If the government does not intervene immediately, the farmers will suffer heavy losses, for which the government and the departments concerned will be responsible. If a decision is not taken, the union will be forced to resort to agitation.”