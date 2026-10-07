'Create awareness about civic duties': Haryana Speaker advises MLAs

Haryana Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday released the book ‘Who’s Who 2024’, published by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. The book contains profiles of all 90 MLAs elected to the 15th Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing the function, he said the role of elected representatives was not confined to the development of their constituencies. They should also play an active role in making society aware of civic duties and responsibilities. He said along with development, a sense of responsibility among citizens was essential for strengthening the democratic system.

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