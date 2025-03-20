DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Create drainage channel from Ghaggar: MLA

Create drainage channel from Ghaggar: MLA

Channel will prevent fields from getting submerged: Shishpal Keharwala
Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:06 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala addresses a session at the Assembly.
Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala has once again raised an issue concerning the farmers of the area — the need to create a drainage channel from the Ghaggar.

During the ongoing Budget session of the state Assembly, he talked about how the river passes through his constituency, affecting villages like Ranga, Lahngewala and Mattar. The river, which enters the state from Punjab, floods during the monsoons, causing waterlogging in these villages and impacting farmers’ fields.

Keharwala said if a drainage channel was built along a 25-km stretch of the area, it would help release the pressure of floodwater and prevent fields from getting submerged.

This would not only protect crops but also improve irrigation facilities for farmers.

In response, state Irrigation Minister Shruti Chaudhary said the government was open to considering the proposal if farmers were willing to donate land for the project.

However, Keharwala said the state government should consider buying land if necessary, and initiate the process in a bid to help the thousands of farmers of the region.

This issue, which has been raised several times by Keharwala over the years, finally received a response from the Irrigation Minister.

