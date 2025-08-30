Create model sector in G’gram, says Rao Narbir

As different parts of the city struggle with civic crises, state Industry Minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh has directed officials to develop at least one sector in Gurugram as a model sector, in which basic facilities like roads, lights, sewerage, and parks should be the yardstick for improving the condition of other sectors.

Narbir, who chaired a meeting of civic agency representatives today, said the civic crises of the city needed to be resolved without any delay. “Choose one area and make it an example to follow for others. Coordinate and give Gurugram its due,” he told the officials.

Narbir’s constituency Badshahpur is amongst the worst impacted by civic crises. During his interaction with officials, he spoke about issues like sanitation, waste management, drainage, stray animals, C&D waste lifting, and the poor condition of roads.

Talking about specific areas, he highlighted the persistent issue of waterlogging on Sheetla Mata road, which has been re-carpeted many times, but is a mess every time it rains. Narbir has ordered an inquiry into the matter and immediate resolution. He also issued directions to start the tender process for drainage cleaning works soon.