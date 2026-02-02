Credit, cooperative societies providing affordable quality medicines in rural areas

Primary Agricultural Cooperative/Credit Societies (PACS) and cooperative societies are playing a vital role in the agricultural sector by providing a number of services to farmers in rural areas.

These societies manage the distribution of agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and weedicides besides providing short-term and medium-term loans to the farmers.

But now, the societies will also play an important role in providing affordable quality medicines to the people of rural areas as the Central Government has decided to open the ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ (PMBJK) in the societies.

In the first phase, this initiative has been launched in three societies, located at Gundiana village (PACS), Kail village (cooperative society) and Bhagu Majra village (cooperative society) in Yamunanagar district.

According to information, the Union Ministry of Cooperation has taken several initiatives to transform PACS/cooperative societies into vibrant and self-sustainable economic entities.One such initiative of the government is enabling the societies to operate the PMBJK.

This step will not only ensure accessibility of affordable quality medicines in rural areas through societies, but also contribute to improving their service delivery and enhancing their financial sustainability.

As per available information, Yamunanagar district has 51 societies, 24 PACS and 27 cooperative societies and about 47,000 farmers are associated with these societies.

Mohan, a resident of Kail village, said poor people of rural areas could not buy expensive medicines for treatment of ailments.

He said that the opening of the PMBJK would not only strengthened the access to affordable quality medicines in rural areas, but also help the rural people in saving huge money being spent by them on expensive medicines.

“Many times, medicines are not available near the village, which also leads to the problem of not getting timely treatment. In such a situation, the opening of the PMBJK at the societies will enable people of rural areas to get quality generic medicines at much cheaper rates (from 50 per cent to 90 per cent cheaper) than the medicines available in the market. This will reduce the extra burden on their pockets and will also make it easier to take regular medicines,” said Mohan.

Sanju Gundiana, district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni group), who belongs to Gundiana village, said this initiative of the government could succeed if the said Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened for longer hours in societies every day.

“Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras open in societies from 9 am to 5 pm. These kendras should be opened at least from 8 am to 10 pm every day, even during government holidays, Sunday and other holidays,” said Sanju Gundiana.

He said if a person fell ill late at night or on a holiday, where would he go to get medicine in such a situation?

He said the PACS and cooperative societies were working as a backbone for the farmers providing them seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, weedicies and short-term and medium-term loans.

“If the financial condition of these societies becomes stronger, it will be in the interest of the farmers,” said Sanju Gundiana. As per available information, the Cooperative Department has provided the necessary resources and training to the three PACS and cooperative societies, where PMBJK has been opened in the first phase.

Special emphasis is also being paid on maintaining regular medicine supplies, stock management and drug distribution.

Based on feedback of people of rural areas and the successful operation of the said three centres, the PMBJK may be opened in other societies also in future.

According to officials, people are already giving a positive feedback at the initial stage. General Manager Abhishek Vats said the PMBJK had been opened in three PACS/cooperative societies in Yamunanagar district. “We shall consider opening the PMBJK in more PACS/cooperative societies in future,” said Vats.