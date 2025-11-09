Cricketer Shafali Verma accorded warm welcome in Rohtak 

Haryana woman cricketer Shafali Verma received a warm welcome in her hometown Rohtak on Sunday. This is her first visit since the victory.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Narendra Kumar, along with other administrative officials, welcomed Shafali at the Rohad Toll Plaza near Sampla town on the Delhi–Rohtak Highway by presenting her with a bouquet.

Shafali played a pivotal role in Team India’s title victory at the Women’s World Cup.

Shafali expressed her gratitude by emerging through the sunroof of her car and waving to the cheering crowd. People applauded enthusiastically and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” while many waved the Tricolour amid the playing of patriotic songs that filled the atmosphere with pride and celebration.

From there, she proceeded to the Circuit House in Rohtak city for a felicitation ceremony, where Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and former Cooperative Minister Manish Kumar Grover would also be present to honour her.

Jogendra Verma, an office-bearer of the Goldsmith Association and a family member, said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us that after making the country World Cup champion, the daughter of Haryana and Rohtak is returning home.”