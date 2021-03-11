Crime against women dips in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 18

Grave offences involving crime against women have seen a slight dip in the district in the current year so far in comparison to corresponding period last year.

As per the data gathered by The Tribune, 122 cases have been registered under Section 354 of the IPC (anyone who assaults or uses criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) at different police stations this year till August 16, while in the corresponding period last year, 158 cases were registered.

Out of 122 cases registered this year, the police have arrested 53 persons, while in the cases registered in the corresponding period last year, 85 persons were arrested. In 2021(whole year), 241 cases were registered under Section 354 of the IPC and the police arrested 132 accused, the data said.

Similarly, 65 cases of rape was registered in the current year where 24 persons were arrested, while in the same period last year, 79 cases were registered and 57 arrested, said the data of the police.

In 2021(whole year), 130 cases of rape were registered and the police arrested 101 accused, the data said.

The police claimed that they registered cases of crime against women instantly along with strict action to ensure justice was done to the victims.

“Cases pertaining to crime against women are being instantly registered and investigated as per standard-operating procedure. Strict legal action is being ensured against the accused if during investigations crime is substantiated,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

Strict vigil near schools and colleges along with public places also helped in reducing the number of eve-teasing cases. Women police stations are also contributing speedy investigation so that the accused are chargesheeted within the fixed time frame, the SP said.