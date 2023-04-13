Crime branch rescues 12 minors during factory raid

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 12

The State Crime Branch has rescued as many as 12 minors from a factory here who were found illegally employed. According to the police sources, they were rescued after a raid by the State Crime Branch team at a factory located near Saran village.

Claiming that the raid was carried out under the ongoing drive known as Operation Muskan, an official said that ten girls and two boys aged between 15 and 17 years were also found working in the factory during the search. They were earning between Rs 6,000 and 7,000 for eight-and-a-half hours. They have been working for the past two years.

It is reported that while the rescued minors have been subjected to counselling, the police have registered a case connected with violation of the labour laws against the factory management.