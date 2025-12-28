DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Crime leads to either police bullet or jail, warns DG Prisons

Urges youth to shun gangster culture

Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Director General of Prisons Alok Kumar Roy at the Karnal jail on Saturday. Tribune photo
The Director General (DG) of Prisons, Alok Kumar Roy, has cautioned youngsters against entering the criminal world, urging them not to fall into the trap of gangster culture. “The path of crime leads either to a police bullet or jail, where life is limited to roti, sabzi and dal,” he said, interacting with the media during his visit to Karnal Jail on Saturday.

Roy reviewed the living conditions of inmates and assessed the initiatives inside the prison, including welfare schemes, ITI and polytechnic courses, open jail system, and other modern amenities.

He said the condition of jails in Haryana had changed significantly over the years. All inmates were now required to work inside the jail and were being engaged in skill development and vocational training to ensure their reformation and rehabilitation, he said.

Extortion and criminal planning from inside jails had been stopped. “During my tenure, we focused on two major objectives—ending crimes being operated from prisons and eliminating the gangster culture. Today, we have achieved significant success in both,” he said.

Earlier, gangsters glorified themselves on social media through songs and videos, attracting young people towards crime, he said. “We have broken this false glorification and put an end to the so-called image-building of gangsters.”

Highlighting reforms in the prison system, Roy said five ITI and five polytechnic institutions had been established inside jails in Karnal, Panipat, Faridabad, Gurugram and Rohtak, enabling inmates to earn recognised vocational degrees and acquire technical skills.

He said Haryana’s jails were not overcrowded. There were 27,000 prisoners against a capacity for 23,000. A new jail had been constructed in Rewari, while another new high-security jail was under construction in Rohtak. New jails were also coming up in Fatehabad, Palwal, Panchkula and Ambala, he said.

On the issue of suicides by inmates, he said counselling was being done to prevent such incidents. In a majority of cases, depression was a major reason, he added.

