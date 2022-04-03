Criminal carrying Rs25K reward nabbed in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 2

The police have arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

Inspector Jangsher Singh, incharge, CIA, Hodal, said the accused identified as Vikas, alias Vikki (26), was arrested from a spot near the Palwal bus stand on Friday night. He said Vikas hailing from Allika village of the district had been allegedly been involved in the murder of one Digamber, a resident of the same village, on June 3 last year.

Jangsher further said Vikas was among the three criminals carrying a reward of Rs 25,000. He was wanted in three cases of attempt to murder and for possessing illegal weapon.

Two accused Amit and Rahul, both residents of Allika village, also carrying a cash reward had also already been arrested, it is claimed. He said the accused would be taken on police remand for further investigation. —