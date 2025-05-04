DT
Criminal injured in police encounter in Hisar

Criminal injured in police encounter in Hisar

2 pistols and 4 bullets seized from them
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:36 AM May 04, 2025 IST
A youth was injured in an armed encounter with the police near Talwandi Rana village in Hisar district on Saturday night. A minor has also been taken into custody.

CIA in-charge Sub-Inspector Karn Singh said a police team deployed at Airport Chowk got a tip-off that two motorcycle-borne armed youths had been spotted at the village.

"The police team rushed to the village and on seeing the police vehicle, they tried to escape. On being chased, they opened fire at the police personnel. The police team also resorted to firing, in which one of the youths was injured," he said.

The injured youth has been identified as Rajesh alias Rathi of Farain village in Jind district. The accompanying youth was found to be a minor.

Two pistols and four bullets have been seized from their possession.

Rajesh has been hospitalised and the minor youth has been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested youth had fired at a person in Hansi on May 1.

A case has been registered.

