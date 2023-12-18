Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 17

Two policemen, who had gone to check a mining complaint, were injured when they were attacked by eight members of a mining mafia at Punhana in Nuh district.

The mafia members were illegally digging sand using JCBs and two tractors.

The injured policemen have been identified as Lakhmichand and Mahesh. They have been admitted to a hospital.

Complaint on helpline Policemen had gone to check the area after a complaint on helpline

Mafia members were illegally digging sand, using JCBs, tractors

When the policemen tried to stop them, they were attacked

The policemen reached the mining site in the Aravalli hills of Hathangaon village after a call was made at the anti-mining helpline. On reaching the spot, they found JCB machines digging the area. As the policemen tried to stop them, they were attacked by the mining mafia.

Surprisingly, the accused managed to flee along with one JCB machine. The police have impounded one JCB machine and two tractors. An FIR has been registered against eight suspects: Nasrubas, Wajid, Sahid, Khannu, Yasin, Jamshed, Naseem and Kamma. The FIR also named over 10 unidentified men of Hathangaon village.

“The members of the sand mafia were digging at the foothills and filling sand in tractors. After we raided the area, the accused fled towards hills and JCB driver too drove away, damaging our vehicle. We have started conducting raids and will nab the suspects soon,” said Nuh SP Narendra Bijarniya.

Search operations were being conducted in the nearby forest as the suspects were suspected to be holed up there, said sources, adding that raids were being carried in villages in the foothills also.

After a period of inactivity, the mining mafia has again become operational in the Aravallis, bordering Nuh and Rajasthan, over the past few months. Earlier also, they had attacked policemen and officials. This is the third such incident this year in the Aravallis.

#Gurugram #Illegal Mining #Nuh