Criminal Nexus: 2 screening plants fined Rs 1.95 cr for illegal purchase of minerals

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 10

In a major case of illegal mining, two screening plants of the district have allegedly been found indulging in the illegal purchase of 65,203 MT mining mineral. The Mines and Geology Department has calculated a penalty of over Rs 1.95 crore against Shakumbari Screening Plant, Ranipur village, and Golden Screening Plant, Majri Tapu village.

Bought bogus e-transit passes The owners purchased bogus e-transit passes (e-rawanas) from other districts, so that they could sell the illegally mined mineral through their own e-transit passes, thereby promoting illegal mining in the district. Om Dutt Sharma, Mining Officer

The department has also written to the SHO of the police station of Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSEB), situated in Ambala, for action against the plants.

Mining Inspector Rohit Singh Rana checked the records of the screening plants on September 25 and found that they had purchased mining mineral from Sonepat, Karnal, Panipat, Gurugram and Mewat districts. “The plants have shown purchase of mining minerals from various districts, but it is neither feasible nor possible,” said Rana.

The Shakumbari plant had shown purchase of 57,198 MT of ordinary clay and the Golden plant had shown purchase of 8,005 MT of sand.

When the matter came to the notice of the department, Mining Officer Om Dutt Sharma issued a show-cause notice to the owners of the plants. He also wrote to the SHO of the HSEB, Ambala, requesting him to take legal action against the plants.

