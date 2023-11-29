Criminal nexus: Illegal miners resort to new method to evade police action

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 28

To escape action by the Haryana Police, the mining mafia has switched to “hit and slide” methodology, rather than resorting to explosions in the Aravallis.

The mafia, comprising gangs from Nuh, has identified over 50 hillocks on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. While one side of these hillocks falls in Haryana, the other lies in Rajasthan.

The mafia deploys heavy machinery and local “hill experts” to hit these hillocks on the Rajasthan side, leading to the falling of stones and landslips on the Haryana side. They later flee with stones that had rolled down the hillock. The mining is carried out late in the night to reduce the chances of being caught. As both men and machines are deployed on the Rajasthan side, Haryana cops generally don’t get suspicious as they take these landslips as natural occurrences.

It was this method that had led to a hillock collapse at Deeg recently, burying alive a dumper driver belonging to Nuh.

The revelation has been made by mafia kingpin Shahbuddin, who was allegedly involved in the hillock collapse at Deeg and was nabbed by the Nuh police yesterday.

According to a senior investigator, they categorically chose the hills and areas that lied in the crusher zones where the Rajasthan Government had allowed mining.

Jurisdiction confusion over these hillocks makes timely action against them a difficult task. A CAG report had highlighted that over 60 per cent cases of illegal mining in the region were registered in the areas near the Haryana border.

The Nuh police have approached the Rajasthan Police seeking cooperation in curtailing the menace of illegal mining in the Aravallis. Nuh SP Narender Birjania has announced that the police will act irrespective of the revenue jurisdiction. Taking first step in this direction, a team of Nuh police went ahead impounding a Poclain machine near a hillock in Rajasthan.

“These people take undue advantage of the jurisdiction confusion. We have got in touch with the Rajasthan Police and sought their cooperation in eliminating the menace,” said Nuh SP Narender Nirjania.

‘Hit and slide’ technique

The mafia deploys heavy machinery and local “hill experts” to hit hillocks in border areas on the Rajasthan side

This leads to falling of stones from the hillock, besides causing landslips on the Haryana side of the border

They later flee with stones that had rolled down the hillock

The mining is carried out late in the night to reduce the chances of being caught by the authorities

