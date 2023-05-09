Criminal Nexus: No action against firm despite fake sale of mining material

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, May 8

No police action has yet been taken against the Jhajjar firm even two weeks after the local office of the Mining and Geology Department wrote to the district police for registering a case against it for making fake sale of mining materials to screening plants in Yamunanagar district.

Sources say the Jhajjar police have sent the case back to the mining office, stating that since e-ravana passes were issued online and were also used for benefiting the firms in Yamunanagar, hence action will also be taken by the Yamunanagar authorities in this respect.

Interestingly, local mining officer Balram Singh has sent the police report to the Director (Mines and Geology) for seeking guidelines into the matter, but no action has yet been taken against the erring firm in Jhajjar district.

The case was detected by the mining authorities in Yamunanagar last month. It was found during preliminary inquiry that the firm, M/s Shri Shyam Builders, had shown the fake sale of 40,402 MT minerals from April 20 to April 24, while there was no availability of mineral in the form of boulders, gravel and sand in Jhajjar district, the sources added.

Thereafter, the mining office at Yamunanagar wrote to its counterpart in Jhajjar for taking action against the firm claiming that the sale of the minerals was totally on paper and no physical movement of minerals carrying vehicles was involved.

“On April 25, Jhajjar Mining Officer Balram Singh wrote to the Jhajjar police for the registration of a case under Sections 240, 120B, 468 and 471 of the IPC against the firm stating that irregularities and fake e-ravana passes had been found in the record of the firm during the spot inspection,” said the sources.

Thereafter, the Bahadurgarh police made a preliminary investigation and submitted its report to the local mining office without booking a case against the firm.

“E-ravana bills used in the case have been made online and there is no fixed place for preparing online bills. It can be made from anywhere through the Internet. All these bills have been used in Yamunanagar to benefit firms operating there, so it is requested to send the case to the taxation or mining authorities in Yamunanagar for further proceedings,” states the report.

Ravinder Malik, in charge, police post, HL City, Bahadurgarh, told The Tribune that the case belonged to Yamunanagar and e-ravana passes had also been used there, hence further action would be taken by the Yamunanagar authorities in this respect.

Balram Singh said no one was found in the firm’s office when his team visited the place. “The Director (Mines and Geology) has been intimated by the police report. Further action will be taken in the case as per his directive,” Singh added.

No physical movement of minerals