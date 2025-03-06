Criminal with Rs 5K bounty arrested

The police have nabbed a criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head and had been absconding for five years.

Bahin police station SHO Inspector Ravinder Kumar said the accused, identified as Talim Hussain, had been on the run since 2020 when he was booked for fraud under the IT Act. He said the accused had duped a resident of Gehlab village of Rs 33,000. He said while a FIR was registered at the Bahin police station, the accused was arrested following a raid. He said the police had already arrested two other persons wanted in similar cases.