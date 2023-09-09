Criminal with Rs 5K bounty held

Gurugram, September 8
The Nuh police have arrested a wanted criminal, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his head, in two cases of robbery in Rajasthan. A country-made pistol and a cartridge have been seized from his possession.
The police said the arrested accused was identified as Junaid, alias Sada, a resident of Palla village in Nuh district. In 2016, a case was registered against Junaid and his accomplices for robbing a truck driver and his helper at gunpoint and taking away the truck loaded with millet. Junaid had been absconding.
The Rajasthan Police had announced a reward of Rs 3,000 on Junaid in the case. Apart from this, in 2017, a case of snatching a mobile phone and cash from a person was registered against him at Tapukara police station in Alwar district of Rajasthan. In this case, too, he was absconding and the police declared a reward of Rs 2,000 on his head.
Inspector Amit Kumar of the CIA, Nuh, received information about the accused, following which he was arrested. A case has been registered against Junaid at Nuh Sadar police station.
