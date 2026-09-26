CRISCON 2026: Irregular heartbeat can turn life-threatening, warns Vice-Chancellor

Irregular heartbeats should not be taken lightly as they may remain unnoticed for a long time and potentially lead to serious complications, including heart failure and other life-threatening conditions, said Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

Dr Aggarwal was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the two-day national cardiology conference CRISCON 2026, which commenced at PGIMS, Rohtak, on Saturday. The conference has brought together around 300 cardiologists and electrophysiologists from various states to discuss advances in cardiac care and ways to make modern treatment accessible to patients in Haryana, said the organisers.

Advertisement

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the major health challenges worldwide. Significant advances in diagnosis and treatment have made several procedures less invasive and more precise. The best treatment for heart disease is to prevent it from developing in the first place. Hypertension, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, tobacco use, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits are among the major risk factors that need attention,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

Advertisement

Dr Aggarwal called for greater community-level awareness about healthy lifestyles, regular exercise, nutritious food, tobacco cessation and periodic health check-ups. He also stressed the importance of medical research and said technological progress could never replace the human relationship between doctors and patients. He urged doctors to combine clinical expertise with compassion, ethics, humility and trust.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said cardiac rhythm disorders, collectively known as arrhythmias, affect a significant proportion of the population and become more common with advancing age. He highlighted the need for greater public awareness and encouraged people to learn about checking their pulse and recognising warning signs.

Advertisement

Welcoming the delegates, Dr Ashwani Kumar, Head of Department of Cardiology, said the theme of the conference is “Advancing Cardiology Beyond Boundaries”, which aims to bridge the gap between medical discoveries and their practical application in patient care.

“Government institutions form the backbone of healthcare for India’s large population and can develop into centres of excellence in modern cardiology. The conference provides doctors from government and private institutions an opportunity to share experiences, discuss practical challenges and translate new evidence into meaningful patient care,” said Dr Ashwani.