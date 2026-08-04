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Home / Haryana / Crisis in BJP Hisar unit as 11 mandal chiefs resign

Crisis in BJP Hisar unit as 11 mandal chiefs resign

Allege neglect of workers; object to the style of functioning of district president

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A crisis has erupted in the Hisar unit of the BJP as 11 of the 13 mandal presidents in the district have submitted their joint resignation to state party president Dr Archana Gupta, alleging neglect of workers and objecting to the style of functioning of district president Asha Khedar.

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The BJP leaders have sent copies of their resignation to state general secretary Surender Punia and party leader Krishan Kumar Bedi. However, in a damage control move, the state president has asked them to meet her tomorrow.

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The office-bearers said they had held a meeting with Punia, organisational secretary Phanindranath Sharma and Krishan Bedi and apprised them about the issues and hoped that they would take note of their complaint.

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However, they said instead of redressing their grievances, three of the mandal presidents were relieved of the post without a show-cause notice or dialogue, which, they stated, had hurt their self-respect.

The district unit had appointed three mandal presidents of Uklana, Agroha and Syahadwa apparently to replace those who were dropped, on August 2.

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In their joint resignation, the office-bearers said they had always regarded the BJP as an ideology of ‘nation first’ and had discharged every organisational duty with dedication. However, they alleged that unilateral decision-making, authoritarian style of functioning and neglect of committed workers had upset the workers.

They also claimed that decisions and conduct of the district leadership during various elections had adversely affected the party’s organisational preparations, workers’ morale and created an atmosphere of confusion and dissatisfaction.

Stating that they could no longer continue as mandal presidents under the prevailing circumstances, all 11 office-bearers announced their decision to resign with immediate effect.

They said the move was not driven by any personal ambition and reaffirmed their commitment to the BJP’s ideology, saying that they would continue to serve the party as disciplined workers while keeping the organisation and national interest above all.

District general secretary Krishan Sarasana said he was not aware of the collective resignations.

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