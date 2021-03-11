Critical care block, dialysis centre to come up at Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital

Critical care block, dialysis centre to come up at Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital

The under-construction extension building of Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 3

The Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital is set to get a new 50-bedded critical care block for patients suffering from life-threatening and infectious diseases. An ICU and dialysis centre will also be set up here.

The new block will help the hospital administration in decongesting the existing hospital building, which has been facing a lack of space. The project is expected to come at a cost of over Rs 20 crore.

Extension building project on standstill

  • The extension building project started in 2019 has come to a standstill. The extension building was being constructed to decongest the existing hospital
  • After missing the deadline, the agency was given a new deadline of June this year, however, owing to irregularities, the hospital project has also came to a standstill

The Deputy Medical Superintendent-cum-Nodal Officer for the project, Vinay Goel, said: “According to the current bed strength of the hospital, a 50-bedded critical care block has been approved for the Civil Hospital under the Centre’s PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.”

“The ICU will also be shifted to the critical care block. The building will cost over Rs 16 crore. After including all facilities, the project will cost over Rs 20 crore. It will be integrated with the existing building of the hospital,” he added.

Civil Surgeon Ambala Dr Kuldeep Singh said: “The Centre has sanctioned a critical care block and it will have all health care facilities required in the critical illness and emergency services. The entire budget will be provided by the Centre.”

Meanwhile, the extension building project started in 2019 has come to a standstill.

The extension building was being constructed at a cost of Rs 77.44 crore to decongest the existing hospital.

The project was started in 2019 and was to be completed by 2021. The agency was given a new deadline of June this year, however, owing to irregularities in various projects being handled by the construction agency, the hospital project has also came to a standstill.

Dr Vinay said: “Due to space crunch, an additional building was sanctioned, which is under construction, but the project has got delayed. We are taking up the matter with the PWD (B&R) continuously and requesting for an early completion of the project.”

Superintending Engineer PWD (B&R) Sukhbir Singh said: “No further date for the completion of the project has been decided so far.”

