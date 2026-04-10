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Home / Haryana / Crop cutting experiment on in Haryana to assess wheat output

Crop cutting experiment on in Haryana to assess wheat output

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Crop cutting experiment being done in a field of Kaithal district.
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To gauge the agricultural productivity of wheat in the district, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has initiated a crop cutting experiment (CCE) in Karnal and Kaithal. The exercise aims to determine the average yield per acre and will also serve as a basis for loss assessment under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

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In Karnal, wheat has been cultivated on 4.05 lakh acres this season, compared to 4.25 lakh acres last year. The average yield during the last rabi season was 23 quintals per acre.

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Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said the department has selected four fields in each of the 435 villages (total 1,740 fields) of Karnal district. “So far, around 600 fields have been identified and CCE has been conducted on nearly 100 fields,” he informed.

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Preliminary findings from the ongoing CCE reflect an average of 22 quintals per acre so far, Dr Singh said.

“The average yield will help the department assess the average productivity and will help in settling crop insurance claims in case of loss,” he added.

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In Kaithal district, wheat is being cultivated across 276 villages. Dr Ravinder Hooda, DDA Kaithal, said crop cutting experiments would be conducted on 1,104 fields.

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