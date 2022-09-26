Crop flattened in Yamunanagar, growers worried

Yamunanagar : Paddy growers are in distress as their crop has flattened due to untimely rain in the district. This is likely to affect the yield of the late sown verities and quality of the early sown crop.
Farmer Arun Kumar from Jathlana village said they were in distress as untimely rain had flattened their paddy crop. Dr Pardeep Meel, Deputy Director Agriculture, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, said, “As per preliminary information, there may be about 5-10 per cent loss to paddy crop that has flattened due to rain,” he added.
