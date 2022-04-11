Crop gutted in Palwal

Palwal/karnal, April 10
A fire broke out in fields near Sondhhad and Banchari villages in Palwal district and Kachwa village in Karnal. Locals with the help of the police and fire brigade personnel doused the flames on Saturday evening. The SP, Palwal, has announced commendation certificate for cops, who helped villagers in dousing the flames.
“The fire damaged standing crop of wheat and straw worth several thousands. Policemen and a fire brigade team reached the spot and doused flames,” said an official of the district police. He said a team led by Anoop Singh, SHO, Hodal police station, along with firemen and locals, managed to douse flames. —
Tribune Shorts
