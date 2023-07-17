Crops buried under thick blanket of sand in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 16

With floodwaters receding in agriculture land located near the Yamuna, farmers are now worried for their crops, which were destroyed after the incessant rainfall, accompanied by the release of around 3.4 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage and breaches in bundhs at two places — Garhpur Tapu and Musepur villages. Besides, the farmers are tense due to the huge quantity of sand that came along with the floodwaters into their farms.

The issue of removing sand from farmers’ land is associated with the Mining Department and for their interest, I will raise the issue with the government so that farmers are allowed to remove it from their fields. Harvinder Kalyan, Gharaunda MLA

As per the farmers, they cannot remove the sand from their fields without the permission of the Mining Department, otherwise they have to face legal action.

Counting his losses, Manjeet Chaugama, a farmer from Chaugama village, said almost all fields along the Yamuna, which were submerged, have been covered with a thick blanket of sand. Crops have also been buried under sand, due to which farmers are struggling to save their crops. “A layer of around 2 to 3 feet of sand has covered my land, which may destroy its fertility,” said Chagama, adding that the government must allow the farmers to clean their fields by lifting the sand and no legal action should be taken against them.

Viraj, a farmer of Garhibirbal who had cultivated paddy on 10 acres in Garhpur Tapu, has the same story to narrate, saying the paddy crop has been covered under sand. “My crop has been buried under sand, making it worthless. I have to transplant it again, but under the present situation, it is not possible to re-transplant paddy. I should be allowed to clean my fields,” he added.

“I have already spent Rs 40,000 as lease rent for per acre, Rs 3,500 for transplantation, Rs 5,000 per acre for seed, and have received nothing, but a new challenge in the shape of sand,” he added.

Dharambir, another farmer, has lost all hopes to transplant paddy again.

Bahadur Singh Mehla, a farm leader, said the government should allow the farmers to remove sand without any legal action. He also demanded compensation for the loss the farmers have faced due to flooding.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said the issue had come to his notice. “Since, it is a policy matter, I will bring it to the notice of the competent authority so that relief could be given to the farmers,” said Yadav.

