Home / Haryana / Crops in over 11K acres hit in Yamunanagar district

Crops in over 11K acres hit in Yamunanagar district

With 4,105 acres, Jagadhri block among the worst affected
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Representational photo
Paddy, sugarcane and fodder crops in over 11,000 acres have been affected in the district due to the flooding of the Yamuna, Som and Pathrala rivers, besides seasonal rivulets.

Jagadhri block is among the worst-hit, where crops have been affected by rain and floodwater in 4,105 acres.

In Chhachhrauli block, paddy, cane and fodder crops have been affected in 3,178 acres — the second-largest affected area in the district.

The waters also wreaked havoc in Saraswati Nagar block, where crops in 2,199 acres were affected; and Radaur block, which has reported crop loss in 944 acres.

Crops were also damaged in Sadhaura (556 acres) and Bilaspur blocks (523 acres).

The government has announced a relief of Rs 7,000-15,000 per acre, but farmer unions are seeking enhanced compensation.

“The farmers have so far spent Rs 20,000 per acre on paddy crop and Rs 50,000 per acre on sugarcane crop. Therefore, the government should give compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the farmers,” said Sanju Gundiana, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

