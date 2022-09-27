Crops on 84K acres in Jhajjar villages damaged

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, September 26

The crops of paddy, bajra and cotton, spread over 84,000 acres in over 100 villages in the district, have reportedly suffered losses due to the incessant rains that lashed the region last week.

As per a preliminary survey conducted by the local office of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, the bajra crop in 40,000 acres, paddy in 30,000 acres and cotton in 14,000 acres have been affected due to waterlogging, sources said.

The sources said the bajra crop, spread over 18,000 acres, suffered loss between 50 to 75 per cent, while 25 to 50 percent loss had been estimated in 22,000 acres. Similarly, the paddy crop recorded 50 to 75 per cent loss in 18,000 acres and 25 to 50 per cent damage in 12,000 acres; the cotton crop in 9,000 acres suffered 50 to 75 per cent loss and 25 to 50 per cent in 5,000 acres, the sources added.

“Mundsa, Amadalpur, Akheri Madanpur, Dhana, Neelaheri, Jahajgarh, Mangavaas, Palda, Baghpur, Dubaldhan, Chhochhi, Barhana, Dimana, Lakariya, Sheria, Dujana, Surheti, Majra, Khuddan, Naula, Utlodha, Silani and Silana villages are the worst affected. Extensive damage to the paddy, bajra and vegetable crops have been reported from these villages,” said Ram Chander Yadav, district secretary, All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Yadav added that a team of the AIKS was on a visit to the affected villages to estimate actual losses suffered.

“Since farmers have suffered extensive losses due to heavy downpour, we demand immediate girdwari and a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre,” he said, adding that the state government should come forward to bail farmers out of this crisis.

Dr Inder Singh, Deputy Director (Agriculture), said farmers were lodging their complaints regarding the losses, adding that various teams from his office were also visiting the affected villages to assess the damage to the crops to prepare a report.

Teams visiting affected villages Farmers are lodging their complaints regarding the losses. Various teams from his office were also visiting the affected villages to assess the damage to prepare a report. — Dr Inder Singh, deputy director (agriculture) Govt should bail farmers out Since farmers have suffered extensive losses due to heavy downpour, we demand girdwari and a compensation of Rs 50K per acre. The govt should come forward to bail farmers out. — Ram Chander Yadav, secy, all-india kisan sabha

#Agriculture #jhajjar