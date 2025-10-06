DT
Home / Haryana / Crown-ing feat: Rohtak dental institute research featured in American journal

Crown-ing feat: Rohtak dental institute research featured in American journal

Study ranked among 50 most-cited worldwide, claims Principal

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:31 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak. File
A study on mandibular fractures conducted by a team of faculty members — including Dr Amrish Bhagol, Dr Virendra Singh and Dr Rahul — of the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), Rohtak, has been featured in the American Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Principal Dr Sanjay Tiwari claimed that the study had earned a place among the journal’s 50 most-cited research papers globally, marking a major academic achievement for the institute.

Congratulating the research team, Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said the international recognition was not only a proud moment for the university but also highlighted its growing contribution to global medical research.

Sharing information about the study, Dr Bhagol said road traffic accidents were increasing worldwide, in which injuries to facial bones, especially the mandible, were common.

“Mandibular fractures are the most common maxillofacial injuries and pose serious challenges to patients’ functional rehabilitation, aesthetics, and quality of life. Our research contributes to advancing scientific understanding in this important field, contributing to improved patient outcomes, advanced surgical protocols, and global healthcare strategies,” he added.

Dr Bhagol said he had developed a widely acclaimed classification system for mandibular fractures, which was published in the journal.

“This system is now routinely used by surgeons worldwide and has become an important tool for treatment planning and standardisation. This classification system has ushered in a new era in the management of mandibular fractures,” he claimed.

