CRPF Inspector among 3 nabbed under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 8

A CRPF Inspector, posted with the National Security Guard (NSG) at Manesar, is among three arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of the Sirsa police with about 80 kg of poppy husk near Hisar road in Sirsa today. The police have registered a case against them under the NDPS Act and started an investigation.

The arrested CRPF Inspector, identified as Siya Ram, a resident of Nagaur district in Rajasthan, was travelling in the car along with two of his accomplices, Bhagwan Ram and Suraj Singh, both residents of Rajasthan.

A police spokesperson informed that the Ellenabad police got a tip-off regarding an attempt to smuggle poppy husk via Sirsa district on the Hisar-Sirsa road. The Sirsa police put up a temporary naka on the road and intercepted the car. During the search, the police found poppy husk in eight gunny bags.

The spokesperson said the CRPF Inspector had taken leave from the department and was carrying his uniform in the car. The accused were produced before the court, which remanded them in one-day police custody. The police said they were trying to find out details about the connections of the Inspector with drug peddlers and smugglers and whether he had been involved in smuggling in the past.

#Hisar #Sirsa