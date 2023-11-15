Crushing begins at Karnal sugar mill; employees protest

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 14

Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal inaugurated the 48th crushing season at the Karnal sugar mill today. He said the government would procure the entire sugarcane produce from farmers and ensure timely payment to them.

Meanwhile, employees raised slogans against the minister and the government to press for the acceptance of their demands. Later, they handed over a memorandum to the minister.

“On several occasions, we have been assured that our demands will be fulfilled, but nothing has been done, forcing us to protest against the government,” said a protesting employee.He said daily-wage earners should be regularised and a new ex gratia policy implemented for the employees of various cooperative sugar mills. The minister said CM Manohar Lal Khattar had worked for every section of the society in the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. He also increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 14 per quintal to Rs 386 per quintal, which is the highest in the country.

