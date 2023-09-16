CS directs Prosecution Dept to ensure timely submission of data

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the Prosecution Department to ensure the timely submission of court disposal and result of appeal data in the inter-operable criminal justice system (ICJS). Kaushal gave these directions while reviewing the status of the implementation of ICJS here today.

Training sessions being conducted The success rate of these searches is expected to improve further with enhanced data entry and better integration among various components of the ICJS. To facilitate this, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) is conducting training sessions and collaborating with the NCRB.

He said the timely submission of data in the ICJS is essential for the effective monitoring and tracking of cases. He also directed officers to ensure that the data was accurate and up-to-date.

To facilitate this, Kaushal said the deputy commissioners will provide manpower to the district attorney’s offices. He added that no laxity will be tolerated in case of any delay.

The CS also emphasised the importance of expediting action on requests for login credentials with the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) assistance.

It was apprised that police stations across the state now provide real-time updates on Investigation Information Form, ensuring swift access to critical information.

He said since March 2022, Haryana has recorded over 100 million ICJS searches, with 14 lakh searches conducted in August 2023 alone. These searches have led to the tracing of 51 stolen vehicles and 143 fugitives.

Kaushal said Haryana has emerged as a pioneer in the successful implementation of the ICJS and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).