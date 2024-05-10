CS inspects delivery huts for service quality

Karnal, May 9
Karnal Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Krishan Kumar paid a surprise visit to delivery huts at Assandh Sub-Divisional Hospital and Jundla Primary Health Centre on Wednesday. The purpose of the visit was to inspect the quality of services being offered at these huts, being run by the Health Department, at various health institutions across the state. Sources say, the surprise inspection was undertaken late at night.
The CS was accompanied by Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Naresh Kardwal and they interacted with patients, particularly pregnant women, to gauge their levels of satisfaction with the health services, staff behaviour and quality of meals being offered. The CS also enquired if newborns were receiving their birth dose of immunisation. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of staff wearing proper uniform with visible nametags. He also inspected the status of ambulance services and the availability of medicines and functionality of equipment. Such visits would continue, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...