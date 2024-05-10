CS inspects delivery huts for service quality

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 9

Karnal Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Krishan Kumar paid a surprise visit to delivery huts at Assandh Sub-Divisional Hospital and Jundla Primary Health Centre on Wednesday. The purpose of the visit was to inspect the quality of services being offered at these huts, being run by the Health Department, at various health institutions across the state. Sources say, the surprise inspection was undertaken late at night.

The CS was accompanied by Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Naresh Kardwal and they interacted with patients, particularly pregnant women, to gauge their levels of satisfaction with the health services, staff behaviour and quality of meals being offered. The CS also enquired if newborns were receiving their birth dose of immunisation. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of staff wearing proper uniform with visible nametags. He also inspected the status of ambulance services and the availability of medicines and functionality of equipment. Such visits would continue, he said.

